CFCC hosts 3rd Annual Hair Show

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY)– Cape Fear Community College’s Department of Cosmetology hosted its 3rd Annual Hair Show today on its North Campus.

The event was an exciting showcase of student talent and creativity in the beauty industry.

There were demonstrations and presentations from CFCC Cosmetology, Barbering, and Nail Tech students, along with students from Brunswick Community College and James Sprunt Community College.

Tia Howard is an instructor with the Cosmetology Department and says that this event is always a good way for students to show off and also improve their craft.

“The learning experience, it’s for one to let the students build their confidence, to be able to show their skills and talents and what they are made up to prepare them for what’s to come after school,” said Howard.

There were also representatives from Ulta and Smart Styles at the event hoping to recruit new members to their teams.