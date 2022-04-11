CFCC launches fiber optic cable installer training program

Cape Fear Community College (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College, in partnership with CloudWyze, Focus Broadband, Spectrum, Fiber Optic Solutions, and MasTec, is pleased to launch a new Fiber Optic Cable Installer training program to meet the local workforce demand.

“CloudWyze is proud to partner with CFCC in the Fiber Optic Cable Installer program. At CloudWyze, we continue to need skilled workers as we grow our network footprint throughout the state,” said CloudWyze CEO Shaun Olsen. “We look forward to our future with the support of CFCC.”

“A surge in remote work environments and a high demand for network streaming services are creating a great demand for skilled fiber optic cable installers,” said CFCC Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development John Downing. “It’s a great opportunity for students to train quickly for a rewarding career.”

Through CFCC’s Fiber Optic Cable Installer program, students will learn:

Fundamental principles of cabling for both copper and fiber optic systems

Training in Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

Using underground equipment

Confined space training

CPR/First Aid/AED, Flagger, and OSHA 10 safety

Operation of industry-related equipment (bucket truck, mini-excavator, etc.)

CDL-A w/ automatic and O restriction

Upon completing the program, graduates should qualify for careers as cable installer technicians and will get a guaranteed interview with employers like Focus Broadband, CloudWyze, Fiber Optic Solutions, Spectrum, MasTec, and more.

The 13-week program begins April 26, 2022, and is limited to 15 students.

Interested individuals should visit the program’s website to request more information.