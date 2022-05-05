CFCC launches manufacturing programs to meet local demand

The programs add essential, in-demand manufacturing career training to workforce development offerings.

CFCC Launches Manufacturing Programs to Meet Local Demand (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To meet local workforce needs, Cape Fear Community College is launching three programs this June: Manufacturing Production Technician, Machining Applications, and Distribution Warehousing.

These short-term training programs will offer students the opportunity to train for careers in the manufacturing industry.

“Yogasleep, Wilmington Grill, TriTech Forensics, Hitachi, MojoTone, and other local manufacturing employers have expressed a great need to grow their team of manufacturing professionals,” said John Downing, vice president of economic and workforce development at CFCC. “Cape Fear Community College is excited to offer these programs and enable students to learn and excel in lucrative, fast-growing careers. We are committed to helping our community mitigate the workforce shortage.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, an estimated 7,467 people employed in manufacturing positions will be needed by 2028 in the Wilmington area alone— and nearly 500,000 statewide.

Many opportunities are available for individuals who possess a skill set in basic

manufacturing principles.

Upon completion of the programs, students will have the opportunity to interview with

local manufacturing, machining, and production companies.

Registration for the Manufacturing Production Technician program is open now. You can sign up or request more information today.

Registration for Machining Applications and Distribution Warehousing will open in the coming weeks.

CFCC Economic and Workforce Development accepts walk-ins and appointments Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to

5 p.m.