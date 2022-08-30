CFCC Nursing Program Associate Degree ranked number one in the state

(Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College’s (CFCC) Associate Degree Nursing program has been ranked number one in North Carolina, according to a recent study.

The CFCC ADN program ranked first among the state’s 90 RN (ADN/ASN) programs.

NursingProcess.org analyzed all 90 Schools in North Carolina offering nursing education to develop the list of the best schools for associate degree programs in nursing.

The scores and rankings for each school were based on four broad areas: academic quality, NCLEX-RN exam performance, affordability, and the school’s overall reputation.

“We are proud to be recognized by NursingProcess.org for the accomplishments of our Associate Degree Nursing program. Our outstanding nursing faculty is focused on quality education and student success,” CFCC President Jim Morton said. “The success of our students illustrates the commitment CFCC has to equip students eager to meet the healthcare needs of our community.”

“I am proud of the hard work and dedication of the health and human services faculty and staff for achieving this recognition,” Dr. Mary Ellen Naylor, dean of Health and Human Services, added. “Seeing their efforts recognized for providing our students and community with quality instruction and skilled nurses is truly rewarding.”

For more information about the Cape Fear Community College Associate Degree Nursing program, you can visit cfcc.edu/associate-nursing.