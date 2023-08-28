CFCC offering Certified Nurse Aide course to New Hanover County students

Courtesy: Cape Fear Community College

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some New Hanover County students will have the opportunity to kick start their nursing careers with the help of Cape Fear Community College.

CFCC partnered with New Hanover County Schools and Novant Health to offer Certified Nurse Aide courses to students who are at least 17 years old. The course will offer students the chance to get hands on training covering topics such as patient hygiene and infection control. Through the course, students can earn credits toward admission to CFCC’s health science diploma programs and qualify for the Certified Nurse Aide II course.

Katie Griffin, Nursing Aide Coordinator of the program, says students getting an early start can be beneficial.

“The job market as we all know is very highly competitive. When these students get into what we call the pipeline, we’re ready for getting them prepared, particularly for a job in health care. Which requires a lot of training, a lot of mental stability and stamina,” said Griffin.

Enrollment for the course is currently open and is taking place a New Hanover High School. You can find more information about the course here.