CFCC partners with US Coast Guard, providing opportunity to Marine Technology graduates

CFCC and US Coast Guard have partnered to provide students a unique opportunity (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College has announced a partnership with the United States Coast Guard, providing an opportunity for graduates of the Marine Technology program.

President Jim Morton signed a Letter of Intent with the USCG earlier this month, solidifying a commitment to enhance education and career pathways for students.

“We are excited to enter this partnership with CFCC to offer a pathway for outstanding graduates to enlist in the Coast Guard at advanced pay grades directly,” said Captain Tabitha Schiro, USCG. “Our workforce is the heartbeat of our service. Without people, our ships, boats, and aircraft don’t move. The partnership will help ensure the Coast Guard is Semper Paratus, or Always Ready, to serve the nation by protecting the environment, defending the nation from maritime threats, and saving lives.”

This partnership will open the doors for Marine Technology Program graduates with a Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC) to participate in the USCG’s Direct Enlistment Program. After completing boot camp, Marine Technology graduates will enter as a 3rd Class Boatswain Mate career at an E4 level.

“We are excited to enter this partnership with the United States Coast Guard,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “This agreement demonstrates our commitment to providing our students with outstanding opportunities for career advancement and service to our country. Graduates of our Marine Technology program are well-prepared to excel in the maritime industry, and this collaboration with the Coast Guard provides graduates with another career pathway.”