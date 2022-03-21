CFCC Performing Arts presents “Our Leading Lady” at the Wilson Center

CFCC students will take the Wilson Center Studio Theater stage April 21-23 and April 28-30 at 7:00 p.m.

The Wilson Center at CFCC.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts department will present this year’s spring production, “Our Leading Lady” by Charles Busch.

“Working on “Our Leading Lady” as the assistant director has been very eye-opening for me. Not only have I had the opportunity to dip my toes into the director world, but I have also learned so much from this play,” shares CFCC Theatre student Emma Fullen. “I have also learned about Lincoln’s assassination and how the actors who were performing for him were implicated in his murder. I think it is so interesting to see what was actually going on behind the scenes.”

“I have known for a long time that Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by an actor while he was watching a play. I never thought about how the assassination impacted the actors who were performing for him that night,” added CFCC Theatre Program Chair Jessica Gaffney. “This play has required both me and my students to examine the lives of the very real people who were performing on that ill-fated evening at Ford’s Theatre.”

Theatre Program Chair Jessica Gaffney leads the production of “Our Leading Lady” serving as director and producer along with CFCC Drama Instructor Benjamin Weinert-Lishner handling the set and lighting design.

The stage crew is made up of students along with CFCC theatre arts technician Kyle Wellman and CFCC adjunct drama instructor Chloe Chafetz as costume designer.