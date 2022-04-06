CFCC seeking employer participants for Pathway Home Project Grant

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- In 2021, CFCC received a $3.9 million grant to provide educational services for area prisoners and those recently released from incarceration.

To offer continuous support to individuals while transitioning home, CFCC partnered with Leading Into New Communities, Inc. (LINC), a Wilmington-based non-profit that provides transitional living and case management services to men and women returning from prison for the Pathway Home Project. Now, CFCC and LINC are asking local employers to join their efforts.

“A criminal record can create significant challenges for individuals as they search for housing or employment after incarceration,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Successful reentry is vital to the health of our community. We need employers to invest in our community by hiring individuals who are ready for a second chance at productive citizenship.”

Interested employers should visit Pathway Home Employers or contact CFCC at ph2@cfcc.edu.

“We know that over 95% of people who are currently incarcerated will rejoin their communities, families, places of work, and places of worship. LINC invests in the humanity of each person by supporting them as they leave incarceration and get reacquainted with their children, parents, families, and life,” adds LINC Reentry Director Michelle Gunn. “The partnership between Cape Fear Community College and LINC will not only reduce recidivism; it will encourage hope by improving employment outcomes so that people can take care of themselves and their families.”

The U.S. Department of Justice designated the month of April as Second Chance Month.

The Second Chance Month initiative is a month-long series of events that includes videos, podcasts, live learning events, and webinars.

LINC plans to recognize clients and entities who have demonstrated their support with reentry efforts over the last year. The 8th Annual Milestones Awards Banquet will take place Monday, April 18, 2022, at Hotel Ballast.

Tickets can be purchased at www.lincnc.org.

Click here to learn more about the grant.