CFCC surpasses $1 million nursing scholarship fundraising goal

CFCC has surpassed their $1 million fundraising goal (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College has surpassed their fundraising goal of $1 million for nursing scholarships.

CFCC says they have raised $1,046,994 thanks to the generous support of individual and corporate donors in the community. This amount will provide an additional 52 nursing scholarships for theirstudents, bringing the total number of nursing scholarships to approximately 130 per year.

“I continue to be inspired by the generosity of our community and their support of Cape Fear Community College,” CFCC President Jim Morton said. “I believe that investing in our nursing students through scholarship opportunities not only benefits the individual student but also has a ripple effect on the entire community. By providing financial support, we are enabling students to pursue a career in nursing and helping to address the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in our region.”

Nursing scholarships are open to all students enrolled in one of CFCC’s nursing programs who demonstrate financial need. The scholarships cover tuition, books, uniforms, and other expenses associated with pursuing their nursing degree.