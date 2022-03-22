CFCC to host 2022 juried student art show at Wilma W. Daniels gallery

The Wilson Center at CFCC.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilma W. Daniels Gallery, the CFCC Fine Arts Department, and the Wilson Center announced that the annual juried art exhibition featuring Cape Fear Community College student artists will return to the Wilma W. Daniels Gallery on the Downtown Campus of Cape Fear Community College.

This tradition returns to the Gallery with an opening on April 8, 2022. The exhibition will run through May 6, 2022.

Aaron Wilcox, Chair of Art & Art History at University of North Carolina Wilmington will serve as juror for this year’s exhibition.

The annual show will feature artwork created by CFCC students judged across a variety of media categories.

For those who wish to view the works on display, CFCC’s Wilma W. Daniels Gallery will be open from noon to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, throughout the course of this exhibition.

Visitors are welcome; the gallery will be operating at full capacity, and following all local and state health and safety regulations.

The Wilma W. Daniels Gallery is at Cape Fear Community College located at 200 Hanover Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.