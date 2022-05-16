CFCC to host Careers Within Reach Event at Burgaw Campus

Attendees can explore training programs that can be completed in a year or less.

(Photo: CFCC)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College and Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development will host Careers Within Reach on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at CFCC’s Burgaw campus.

CFCC’s Burgaw campus is located at 100 Industrial Dr, Burgaw, NC 28425.

Featured careers include Welding Technology; Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology; Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology; Truck Driver Training, and Nursing.

Each of these programs offers a certification that can be accomplished in three semesters or less.

“We are excited to partner with Mt. Calvary Center to bring this event to our Burgaw campus. We invite people to stop by, enjoy some food and fun, and learn about the programs CFCC has available,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Our programs are designed to quickly help students train for great careers in demand locally.”

The family-friendly Careers Within Reach event will feature:

· Free lunch from MeMa’s BBQ (while supplies last)

· Activities for children (bouncy house, touch-a-truck)

· Live demonstrations from CFCC’s welding, HVAC, diesel, and nurse aide labs

For more information about the Careers Within Reach program, you can click here to view their website.