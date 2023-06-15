CFCC to offer new associate degree in Human Services Technology

CFCC (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) has announced their newest academic offering.

CFCC will begin offering an associate degree in Human Services Technology.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates a 12% growth in the field over the next 10 years.

CFCC says they are strategically equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in this growing industry.

The degree is said to be uniquely tailored to meet the current and future demands of the industry, and integrates curriculum knowledge with hands-on experience.

“We are excited to announce and welcome our first class of Human Services Technology students this fall,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “This program aligns with the evolving needs of our community and the ever-increasing demands of the job market.”

The program is designed to prepare students with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue careers in the following fields:

Mental Health

Family Services

Social Services

Rehabilitation

Correction

Educational Agencies

To learn more about the degree, click here.