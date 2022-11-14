CFCC women’s soccer and volleyball to compete in national championships

1/2 Womens Volleyball Regional Championship CFCC women's volleyball regional championship (PHOTO: CFCC)

2/2 Womens Soccer Championship CFCC Women's soccer championship(PHOTO: CFCC)



WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the second year in a row, Cape Fear Community College is competing in two tournaments.

The women’s soccer and volleyball programs will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Championships.

According to a news release, the women’s soccer team is in Tucson, Arizona where they will face number one seed Holmes Community College on Monday. Women’s volleyball will travel to Cedar Rapids, Iowa where they will face number two seed Parkland College on Thursday.

“Winning back-to-back titles and punching our ticket to the National Tournament two years in a row isn’t easy, but it speaks volumes about the foundation our coaches have built here,” said Ryan Mantlo, CFCC Athletics Director. “We’re so proud of all of our Volleyball and Women’s Soccer student-athletes for their achievements and we wish them luck and safe travels moving into tournament play.”

With just one conference loss, CFCC’s Soccer team solidified their bid to the National Championships by placing first in the Region 10 Conference tournament. Six Sea Devils were named to the Region 10 All-Region team, claiming six out of the seven total spots. They include Halie Blizzard, Ashley Bowling, Alissa Campano, Lauren Laux, Maya McDonald, and Alyssa Wright.

CFCC’s Volleyball team finished their season strong with a win over Walters State on Friday, November 4, to secure the South Atlantic District B Championship. Several players were named to the Region 10 All-Region Team. They include Kara Walker, Madie Ballou and Leah Davis