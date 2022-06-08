2nd annual Equity Awards Gala set for August 19, nominations now open

These awards honor and celebrate community members for their work increasing equity and diversity throughout our county.

Union Station at CFCC (Photo: CFCC)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Nominations are now being accepted for the second annual Equity Awards Gala presented by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity.

These awards honor and celebrate community members for their work increasing equity and diversity throughout our county.

Nominations are open through July 5, with the gala set to take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 19 at Cape Fear Community College’s Wendell Daniels Hall inside Union Station (502 N Front Street).

“Last year, we had an amazing time celebrating ten members of our community who have helped set the standard for diversity, equity and inclusion here in New Hanover County,” said Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson. “When we review the nominations, it’s such an eye-opening process to see the amazing work happening in our county. We are excited to see who is nominated this year, learn more about what is being done here in New Hanover County on behalf of all our residents, and celebrate our award recipients in August.”

Nominations for the Equity Awards Gala can be submitted at here. There are seven categories of awards individuals can be nominated for:

Youth (12 to 18 years of age)

Nonprofit

Business

Health

Education

Faith based

Community

Tickets to the gala will be available at the CFCC website later this summer and can be purchased until August 12.

A link to tickets will be added to the gala’s event page when it becomes available.

For more information about the Equity Awards Gala, contact the Office of Diversity and Equity at 910-798-7430 or diversity@NHCgov.com.