CFCC’s art exhibit aims to support the homeless community

The Eden Village will bring 32 tiny homes to Wilmington for the homeless population. (Photo: Tanner Barth)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilma W. Daniels Gallery, the CFCC Fine Arts Department, and the Wilson Center are thrilled to announce the exhibition schedule for the Fall 2022 semester, spanning July 2022 to January 2023.

A Collective Exhibition is an art fundraiser show featuring several Cape Fear Community College artists that were inspired to support the endeavors of Eden Village of Wilmington, including Ben Billingsley, Geoff Calabrese, Jennifer Mace, and Sharon Wozniak-Spencer.

Eden Village of Wilmington is a community model that builds tiny home communities for the disabled and chronically homeless.

Wozniak-Spencer’s own work embodies “Friends in Need” as she thoughtfully refers to anyone but especially the homeless.

She was inspired to want to give back with her own art, and care for those in need from her graduate work at the Academy of Art, San Francisco where she completed her MFA.

There will be a silent auction on select pieces, with 100% of the proceeds going to Eden Village, that will run the the length of the exhibit.

Artists will also donate a portion of the proceeds from their artwork sales to Eden Village.

Eden Village: A Collective Exhibition

Exhibition: July 13th through September 2nd, 2022 (Monday-Friday, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Receptions: Opening July 22nd, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Fourth Friday August 26th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

To see the full calendar of upcoming exhibitions and events, please click here to view the website.