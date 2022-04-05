CFCC’s Public Health and Safety Training Expo to connect job seekers with employers

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College will host a Public Health and Safety Training Expo on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at its North Campus in Castle Hayne, NC.

The expo will be held in the BB&T Auditorium in the McKeithan Center and will offer CFCC students and the public the opportunity to learn about public health and safety training programs available at CFCC.

Visitors will have the opportunity to connect with local public health and safety employers.

“CFCC’s public health and safety programs train individuals for high-paying, rewarding careers. We train law enforcement officers, first responders, medical technicians, firefighters, nurses, and nurse aides from the Cape Fear region and beyond,” said CFCC Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development, John Downing.

Participating employers include Wilmington Health Association, Novant Health, VitaLink, Brunswick EMS, Pender Fire/Rescue, Urgent Care, and New Hanover Fire-Rescue, to name a few.

“I encourage our students and the community to attend this event to learn about the many public health and safety training options that are available at CFCC,” said CFCC President Jim Morton.

The event is free and open to the public.

Visit CFCC.edu to learn more about the programs available at CFCC.