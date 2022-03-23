CFCC‘s Riverfront Boat Show returns March 26

Cape Fear Community College (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College’s Riverfront Boat Show will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on the Cape Fear riverfront on Water St. (between the Hotel Ballast and Coastline Convention Center).

This event is free and open to the public.

The event will showcase the art of boat building, featuring the work of CFCC boatbuilding students and local craftsmen. A variety of wooden and fiberglass boats will be displayed along the riverfront, as well as in the water.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to engage with other boat builders and to display their hard work. We are excited to once again host this event,” said Jay Rogers, Marine Technology Department Chair.

There will be ten judged classes including special Summons Sea Skiff awards. All proceeds from the boat show will support scholarships for CFCC’s boat-building students.

For more information about the show visit this website.