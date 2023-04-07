CFCC’s Wilson Center announces 2023-2024 PNC Broadway lineup

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College has announced the schedule for the 2023 – 2024 PNC Broadway Season: Broadway and the Beach.

Beginning November 1, 2023 and running through June 7, 2024, the season includes seven shows selected from among the best of Broadway: “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Pretty Woman: the Musical,” “Mean Girls: the Musical,” “The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays,” “Come From Away,” “The Cher Show,” and “Shrek: the Musical.”

“I am thrilled to unveil our 2023-2024 Broadway season lineup,’” said Shane Fernando, Vice President of Advancement of the Arts at CFCC. “From beloved classics to exciting new productions, the Wilson Center stage will come alive with the magic of the theatre, showcasing incredible talent and creativity. Having the opportunity to host these renowned shows has a major economic impact on our community and local business owners.”

Fernando adds that if forced to chose, he cannot choose a favorite.

“They’re all so unique and they’re very different,” Fernando said. “That’s one thing — we put our shows together here is try to connect with various audiences so I think I would answer that saying there is someone for everyone within our Broadway season.”

PNC Broadway and the Beach 2023 -2024 full-season subscriptions are on sale now for Wilson Center members. Full-season subscriptions for the general public go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Tickets may be purchased online or by contacting the Wilson Center’s Ticket Central box office. Ticket Central is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday only. Ticket Central may be reached by telephone at 910.362.7999; questions may also be directed to tickets@wilsoncentertickets.com.

