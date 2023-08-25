CFPUA asking state to prioritize study of PFAS compounds

Cape Fear River (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority wants state officials to more closely examine PFAS chemicals.

The utility has asked the state to add PFPRA to a group of PFAS chemicals the state plans to study.

The utility says PFRA is a known byproduct of the PFAS manufacturing process in the Cape Fear River.

It’s referenced in compliance reports issued by Chemours under the consent order signed on February 26, 2019.

The utility says PFRA was the first PFAS compound detected in treated drinking water at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant following the launch of the plant’s granular activated carbon filters last October.