CFPUA opening temporary offices at County Government Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA is opening a temporary customer service lobby at the New Hanover County Government Center beginning Wednesday.

The Government Center is located at 230 Government Center Drive.

CFPUA’s temporary office will remain open until further notice while crews complete repairs to 235 Government Center Drive following a plumbing leak that occurred last week. CFPUA’s downtown lobby at 305 Chestnut Street also remains open for in-person visits during regular business hours.

The customer service center will be open for in-person business starting at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. After Wednesday the office will be open for regular business hours, from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Customers should park in the New Hanover County Government Center lot and come to the main entrance, located on the east side of the building.