CFPUA receives old journal detailing Wilmington’s water, sewer treatment beginnings

An old journal detailing the beginning of Wilmington's water treatment (Photo: CFPUA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority recently received a detailed look into the past.

Caroline Hunnicutt shared a journal belonging to her grandfather, John H. Sweeney Jr. It included photos of Sweeney himself and the City’s first pump house from the turn of the century.

Sweeney was Wilmington’s Chief Engineer from 1931 to 1952, operating the city’s water treatment plant.

The plant was renamed for his father, John Sweeney Sr. in 1943, who had held the Chief Engineer role from 1881 to 1931.

“This journal is a treasure, with entries and news clippings about Wilmington water and sewer dating back to the early 1900s,” a statement from CFPUA said.

The organization plans to make copies of the journal to share with their water treatment team and keep at the Sweeney Plant.