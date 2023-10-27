CFPUA Sweeney Water Treatment Plant receives prestigious award

A look inside the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources has honored 72 water treatment plants for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards in 2022.

The division’s Public Water Supply Section awarded the facilities the prestigious N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award, which is part of a state effort to enhance the performance of existing surface water treatment facilities.

Among the list is CFPUA’s Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.

The plant received the “Gold Star” honor, which is an award for systems that have received the N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award for 10 or more consecutive years.

The other 14 in the state are:

Broad River Water Authority Water Treatment Plant

Cary/Apex Water Treatment Facility

City of Eden – Robert A. Harris Water Treatment Plant

City of Lincolnton Water Treatment Plant

City of Marion Water Treatment Plant

City of Newton Water Treatment Plant

City of Raleigh – D.E. Benton Water Treatment Plant

City of Raleigh – E.M. Johnson Water Treatment Plant

Harnett County Water Treatment Plant

Kerr Lake Regional Water System

Maggie Valley Sanitary District Water Treatment Plant

Town of Boone – Ricky L. Miller Water Treatment Plant

Town of Weaverville-Ivy River Water Treatment Plant

Town of Wilkesboro Water Filtration Plant

Awards are given each year to water systems that demonstrate outstanding turbidity removal, a key test of drinking water quality.