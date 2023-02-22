CFPUA unveils online tool detailing boil water advisory locations

CFPUA has unveiled a new tool on their website allowing customers to see boil water advisories in real time (Photo: CFPUA)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has created a tool for customers to view recent boil water advisories across its service area.

The map is available HERE.

In addition to mapping active advisories, the map highlights advisories that have been recently lifted or that are planned in the coming days.

Boil Water Advisories are issued by water utilities as a precaution when periods of low or no pressure occur in the water distribution system, which can increase the potential for bacteria to be introduced into the water system.

Most often, water pressure issues are caused by construction, maintenance, or leaks on water mains, according to CFPUA.