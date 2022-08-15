Chairman Randy Thompson’s work recognized, receives Emergency Management Challenge Coin

(Photo: Randy Thompson)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson was recently recognized for his efforts as co-chair of the NCACC 100 Counties Prepared task force.

The inaugural Emergency Preparedness training session for the 100 Counties Prepared initiative was held Thursday.

The triangle coin features the NC Emergency Management logo on the front, along with the state motto, Esse Quam Videri, to be rather than to seem.

On the back, a mountain and sea scene is printed to represent the 10.5 million North Carolina residents served by Emergency Management across the state.

Thompson says he is honored to have received the coin at the event.