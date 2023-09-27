Chapel of Horrors is ready to scare those who dare to visit in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Opening this Friday, Chapel of Horrors in Wilmington is ready to make visitors jump out of their skin

The haunted attraction is located on 10th and Princess Street, coming together just in time for the spooky season. Port City Fear Factory is the combined efforts of Opera House Theater Company and Bearded Skull Makeup FX. They help put the attraction together with the help of many workers from the Wilmington film industry.

“So, it’s a blending of the local theater world and the film industry world. We’ve always wanted to do a haunt and thanks to the strike we had the time and so now, here we are,” said Matt Barrett, one of the people behind the attraction.

The attraction is scheduled to be open every weekend from September 29th-October 30th.

Rick Pour, who has made his career in the film industry in Wilmington, said it will be something people are not expecting.

“We’ve definitely designed this thing from the ground up, it’s vastly different from anything I’ve been too. I’m a haunt fan, just going through it myself I’ve been like, I’ve never seen this, we’re doing this and I’ve never seen it in another haunt!” said Pour.

The Chapel of Horrors is filled with many hand-made effects and props. Not only did the workers set out to make something scary, they set out to make something with their film making family.

“My favorite thing about this has been we’ve basically been able to still do the stuff that we love, even if the industry’s shut down. Still making things, still doing make-up effects, still telling stories and still entertaining people,” said Barrett.

You can find ticket information on Chapel of Horrors here.