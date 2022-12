Charleston Police help rescue several balls caught in tree

Officers with the Charleston Police Department recently helped with a different kind of rescue (Photo: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, SC (WWAY) — The Charleston Police Department responded to a unique tree rescue recently.

Members of the Department used ingenuity and a lot of duct tape to retrieve several balls stuck in a tree.

Officers Wendt, Gonzales and DiSalvo saved an entire litter of balls for a young sports fan.

He was left with a huge smile after all the items were retrieved.