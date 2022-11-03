Chemours air permit modification application under review

The NC DEQ has received a permit appeal application from Chemours

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has received an application for a permit modification from Chemours for the Fayetteville Works facility.

The Division says they will conduct a comprehensive review of the application. .

DEQ says Chemours must meet all of its obligations to clean up the PFAS contamination impacting thousands of residents in at least eight counties and provide them with alternate water, and they will continue to hold Chemours accountable for the cleanup and for preventing future impacts to North Carolinians.