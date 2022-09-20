Chemours hosting public information meeting tonight, tomorrow in Cape Fear

The sign at the Chemours facility near Fayetteville (Photo: WWAY)

(WWAY) — Chemours is holding the first of two public information meetings tonight in Bladen County, giving people the opportunity to learn more about their plans to expand.

Chemours is planning to grow its manufacturing facility at the Fayetteville Works site in Bladen County.

The first session is tonight from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Bladen Community College.

A second session will take place tomorrow at the Leland Cultural Arts Center.

The company will lay out its plan to increase manufacturing without increasing pollution at the meetings.

The North Carolina Department for Environmental Quality released the final permit for Chemours earlier this month, setting the strongest limits on discharges of toxic PFAS pollution in the United States.