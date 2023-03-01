Chick-fil-A location bans unaccompanied minors, citing ‘unacceptable behavior’

Chick-fil-A restaurant sign, Photo Date: February 26, 2019 (Walker Kinsler / CC BY-SA 4.0/mgn)

(WWAY) — A Pennsylvania fast food restaurant has had enough of disrespectful children.

The Chick-fil-A in Royersford announced on Facebook that anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult to eat in the restaurant.

The restaurant said children and teens are usually dropped off at a local bounce park and groups of them walk over to the restauant.

“We contemplated long and hard before posting this, but decided it was time,” the restaurant posted. “While we love being a community restaurant and serving guests of all ages, some issues need to be addressed.”

The restaurant then listed unacceptable behaviors that often occur.

Volume. They are loud, and their conversation often contains a lot of explicit language. We are a family friendly restaurant where this is not tolerated.

Mistreatment of property. Food and trash are often thrown around and left on the tables, chairs, and on the floor. Tables and restrooms are vandalized. Decorations are stolen.

Disrespect of employees. Employees are laughed at, made fun of and treated rudely. Employees are cursed at and ignored when they ask the children and teens to either change their behavior or leave.

Unsafe behaviors also occur walking through the parking lot and drive thru lanes.

If not accompanied by an adult, anyone younger than 16 may come in to purchase food, but must take it to go.

“To those unaccompanied children and teens that have visited us and acted appropriately, we thank you. But we also apologize. Due to the numerous extreme behaviors of many of your peers, we must make a blanket rule covering anyone under the age of 16,” the restaurant wrote.