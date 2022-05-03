Chief Justice Roberts, Congressman David Rouzer respond to leaked Supreme Court draft opinion

(ABC) — The Supreme Court and Chief Justice John Roberts put out rare, written statements Tuesday to address the leak of a draft opinion showing the panel’s conservative majority of justices is poised to overturn nearly 50 years of established abortion rights.

The statement on behalf of the court said, “Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

In a separate statement but released together, Roberts called the leak a “singular and egregious breach” of trust — but defended the court’s workforce and integrity, saying this will not undermine its operation.

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way,” Roberts said.

“We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce – permanent employees and law clerks alike – intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court,” he said. “This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.”

Roberts said he’s directed the Marshal of the Court — its chief operations and security officer — to launch an investigation into the leak.

North Carolian Congressman David Rouzer also released several statements in response to the leak.

“First and foremost, yesterday’s leak is an unprecedented attempt to undermine the institution of the United States Supreme Court,” Rouzer said. “This unethical breach is all about advancing a political agenda at the expense of our great republic and the rule of law, and it must be immediately investigated.”

“If Justice Alito’s draft opinion holds and Roe v. Wade is repealed, the issue of abortion will be delegated to the states and their elected representatives,” Rouzer added. “This is exactly where the debate to determine the legality of abortion should rightfully take place — by the people and not in the courts.”