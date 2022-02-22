Child injured during hostage situation receives bike from New Hanover Co. sheriff deputies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — What was undoubtedly a traumatic experience for one New Hanover County child has led to a relationship with the sheriff’s office credited with saving her life.

Shortly after the November 16 hostage situation on Bozeman Road, the New Hanover County Emergency Response Team that responded to the call collected money and bought the little girl a bike and several other items. The sheriff’s office says the squad has built a special relationship with the young girl since she was injured and held at knifepoint.

The child needed multiple surgeries after Henry Duncan took her hostage inside a camper. Two member of the ERT shot and killed him.

The child and her family moved, but the bike and other items were being temporarily stored at the former home. Recently, the home was broken into and the bike and other items were stolen.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded and filed a report on the theft. The same emergency response team that saved the little girl has been working the last two days. When they found out what happened, they took up money and bought her another bike.

On Tuesday, New Hanover County sheriff deputies presented her with a brand new bike at the Myrtle Grove Fire Station.