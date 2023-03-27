Child shoots out window of car in Veterans Park, parents cited

Parents have been charged after their child shot out a window Saturday afternoon (Photo: MGN Online)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Parents of a child who shot out the back window of a car have been cited.

The shooting incident happened Saturday around 2:00 p.m. at Veterans Park.

According to officials with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the child shot out the back window after finding a pistol inside.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Gena Barnes and Chauncey Barnes (the child’s parents) have been cited for the incident.

Gena was cited with Misdemeanor Child Abuse. Chauncey was cited for Misdemeanor Child Abuse, Contributing to Delinquency of a Juvenile, Allowing a Minor Access to a Firearm.