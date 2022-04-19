Children’s Museum of Wilmington hosts annual Family Farm Day

Little farmers are able to get their hands dirty, feel like an important part of the community, and enjoy meeting real animals such as bunnies, a donkey, baby goats, and more.

Children's Museum of Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Join The Children’s Museum of Wilmington May 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for their annual Family Farm Day.

Family Farm Day is packed with hands-on learning, crafts, and activities all geared towards the importance of gardening, sustainability, and healthy eating while getting the chance to get up close and personal with some of your favorite barnyard animals.

Little farmers are able to get their hands dirty, feel like an important part of the community, and enjoy meeting real animals such as bunnies, a donkey, baby goats, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Family Farm Day tickets are free for ACM and Anytime members.

Tickets are $5 for Navigator, Adventurer, Explorer, and Weekday members.

Non member tickets are $9.75 for everyone over the age of twelve months.

Tickets must be purchased online prior to the event due to limited capacity. For more information and ticketing go to www.playwilmington.org/farm.