Churches prepare for bigger crowds, hosting the first Holy Week without restrictions since pandemic’s beginning

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good Friday is coming to an end, and across the Cape Fear churchgoers attended services commemorating the holy day to reflect on Jesus’ crucifixion.

Grace United Methodist Church in Wilmington held a Tenebrae service Friday night. Music Minister Jerry Cribbs said church attendance diminished significantly during the pandemic and the church close for several months during quarantine.

Church leaders are preparing for crowds, as this is the first holy week since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago. Churches like Grace United Methodist say they are glad to have worshippers back in person.

“And of course Easter does signify that new life after the death or the downside of things,” said Cribbs. “And this Easter more so than others because of the COVID suppression I guess and so yeah, I think there’s new life coming back, and Easter is a perfect time to recreate that feel of new hope.”

Grace United Methodist Church said they’re expecting about 300-400 worshippers for Easter Sunday.