Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon Thursday evening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to save money filling up your tank before the holiday weekend, you’ll have the chance Thursday evening.

Participating Circle K stores, including several in our area, are offering 40 cents off per gallon from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The company says its part of their Fuel Day, offering the discount on all grades of gas, including diesel.

There’s no limit on how many gallons you’re allowed to get.

 

