City of Wilmington Commission on African-American History holds Emancipation Proclamation series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington kicked off a series to educate and spread awareness about historical events.

The 2023 Emancipation Proclamation Series will hold events throughout the year to promote dialogue surrounding the executive order issued nearly 160 years ago by President Abraham Lincoln.

The series put on by the City Of Wilmington Commission on African American History kicked off at St. Stephen AME Church on Saturday.

Evelyn Adger chairs the Commission on African American History.

“We talk about education financial literacy and family so those are some of the things we will be touching on in the upcoming series,” she said.

The first installment focused on the church and its impact on the community.

“It’s important, it’s supposed to be the foundation of the community and somewhere along the line what does that look like now, especially after the pandemic,” said Adger.

City leaders and pastors discuss the role churches play in the community.

City of Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said the area has a rich African-American history that involves houses of worship.

“It’s important that we talk about the history of these churches, in our community and what they mean to the City of Wilmington and what is going to be their mission in the 21st century moving forward,” he said.

New Hanover County Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson said she felt honored to be a part of Saturday’s panel.

“I was so glad to be a part of the discussion, it shows the value that the Black churches have on in this community,” she said.

Evelyn McKoy decided to attend the event to stay informed, keep the public informed, and connected to their history.

“We got to know our history, and the only way to keep abreast of what is going, you know, as far as the history and Emancipation Proclamation for which we came is to have current events,” she said.

“The first way to make the change is certainly to have the discussion and to keep talking to people within the community,” said Thompson.

The Commission on African American History will host a segment each month leading to the city’s Juneteenth celebration for its series finale.

The topic for the series’ next event is called “Past, Present and Future” — Black Literary Society and Education – and will be held at the Cape Fear Museum on February 9 in the afternoon starting at 4:30.