City of Wilmington considering three names for former PPD building

Former PPD building in downtown Wilmington (WWAY NEWS)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Months after acquiring the former PPD building in Wilmington, city officials are set rename it.

A vote will take place at a future City Council meeting, tentatively on November 8th.

Council members will choose from three names: City Center, Skyline or City Plaza.

They were supposed to vote on a name this past Tuesday. But Mayor Bill Saffo couldn’t attend and says he wants to be present for the vote.