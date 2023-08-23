City of Wilmington held public service career fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington’s public services… and community services departments held a career fair on Wednesday, August 23rd.

It was held at the MLK Center in Wilmington.

Those looking for work had the chance to talk with hiring managers about construction, recycling and trash, stormwater, parks and landscape, and other areas.

There were equipment displays which gave attendees a better idea about the type of work could be doing.

Adam Hall is the city’s “talent development manager.”

He said that while these aren’t the most glamorous jobs, they’re still essential to the city.

“These are positions that take care of our community,” Hall said. “So these are folks here who are making sure our grounds look beautiful, our parks are maintained, our public, our sewer systems are being supported and maintained and processing all the things that they do. So it’s a great opportunity for folks to get behind the scenes. It’s a bit of that dirty jobs conversation that these are these hidden gems of employment opportunities.”

Those who attended the career fair will be given priority considering for openings if they have the required qualifications.

If you missed that one, don’t forget, WWAY is holding a job fair next week on August 30th here at the WWAY event center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Check out www.wwaytv3.com/jobfair for more information.