City of Wilmington hosting career fair on June 29th with dozens of open positions

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington will hold a career fair highlighting positions in the Community Services and Public Services Department on Wednesday, June 29 from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm at Legion Stadium, located at 2149 Carolina Beach Road.

Individuals can apply on-site, fill out interest cards, and speak with hiring managers and current employees.

“This is a great opportunity for people who want meaningful and challenging work, who want to make a difference in building and improving the community, and who are interested in growing and learning new skills,” Assistant Director of Human Resources Clayton Roberts said.

Community Services comprises code enforcement, community development, and parks & recreation. Public Services comprises recycling & trash, streets & sidewalks, public buildings, storm water, and sustainability.

Open positions include construction, parks and landscape, buildings and facilities, recycling & trash services, and more. Equipment will be on display for attendees to get a better idea about the type of work that they will be doing for the community.

The city offers competitive pay and an excellent benefits package. Spanish translators will be available. Children are welcome to attend with their parents or guardians. Individuals who attend the career fair will be given priority consideration for openings.