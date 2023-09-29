City of Wilmington names new Director of Housing & Neighborhood Services

Wilmington's new Director of Housing and Neighborhood Services Rachel LaCoe (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has named Rachel LaCoe as Director of its Housing and Neighborhood Services Department.

She will begin her role on November 6, overseeing code enforcement, code compliance, and community development operations, including the city’s affordable and workforce housing programs.

“The City of Wilmington has developed a highly successful portfolio of affordable and workforce housing programs that provides pathways to homeownership and affordable housing options for many in our community. Together with responsive code enforcement, this department is a vital partner in creating thriving neighborhoods throughout the city. I am excited to lead, support, and work alongside such a dedicated staff, and strengthen relationships between the city and its neighborhoods and community groups,” said LaCoe.

LaCoe began her career at the Cape Fear Literacy Council after receiving her Master of Public Administration degree from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY. She has worked in public and nonprofit sectors for over a decade. She previously worked at Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity and the City of Wilmington in community development before joining New Hanover County as Community Planning Supervisor, where she managed the creation of a new housing division tasked with growing and retaining affordable housing stock and alleviating challenges associated with housing insecurity.

City Manager Tony Caudle believes LaCoe is an ideal fit for Wilmington. “I am delighted to have Rachel LaCoe take the helm of the Housing and Neighborhood Services Department. Her impressive background in workforce housing, community development, and local government administration will serve the city well as City Council continues to prioritize affordable housing and neighborhoods with programs and services that have such a meaningful impact on quality of life,” said Caudle.

LaCoe is a certified planner through the American Planning Association. She holds Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification, a Project Management certificate from UNCW, and was a 2022 graduate of WILMA’s Leadership Institute.