City of Wilmington wants public’s health to identify housing issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is asking for your opinion on the city’s housing issues.

The survey serves as a way of to collect data as officials prepare a Five Year Consolidated Plan for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and was released late last week.

The online survey ask residents where they believe city funding should go and to rank the top things Wilmington needs regarding public services.

All responses will remain anonymous and there is no word on when the survey will close.

If you would like to take the survey you can go to a website here.