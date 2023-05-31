Police charge man who allegedly crashed his truck into Burgaw Middle media center

Cleanup is underway after a truck crashed into a Pender County School (Photo: Pender County Schools)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Cleanup is underway after a vehicle crashed into a Pender County school overnight.

The vehicle rammed through a brick wall around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, causing extensive damage to Burgaw Middle School’s media center.

Police says a white Ford truck was found partially inside the building.

41-year-old Jonathan Richard Franklin was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while subject to an impairing substance, failure to decrease speed as necessary to avoid a collision and failing to stop at a duly erected stop sign.

He was given a $1,000 secured bond. Franklin’s first court appearance is scheduled for July 25th at the Pender County Courthouse.

Officials say the accident didn’t compromise power or water and no injuries were reported.

Pender County Schools is in the process of installing a temporary wall to secure the building.

There is no timeline yet for permanent repairs.