Closing of Britt’s Donut Shop signals the end of summer in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH (WWAY) — It’s a sign that summer is coming to an end. Britt’s Donut Shop in Carolina Beach is now closed for the season.

The wait time at one point was over 30 minutes, as dozens of people lined up to get the last donuts of the season on Sunday.

It wasn’t just Carolina Beach residents that came out to get a taste. Kimberly Bradford drove two hours from where she met some friends, just to come to Britt’s.

She says the shop means a lot of her and so many other people.

“It just tells me that there’s a lot of people that have this memory and it’s just amazing that they’ve kept the place the same and they didn’t change it. And that probably other people have those great memories from years ago, whether it be 10 years, 20 years, 30 years, like me, 40 years,” Bradford said. “It’s just really amazing because it’s like a part of your heart that you get to touch again when you come here.”

Britt’s will reopen in April of next year.