Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation holds luncheon at CFCC

The foundation is used to help provide scholarships to student athletes.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation hosted a luncheon today at Cape Fear Community College.

The foundation is used to help provide scholarships to student athletes.

The keynote speaker at the event was ECU Football Head Coach Mike Houston.

Many alumni and local sports figures were in attendance at Cape Fear Community College for the event.

Marie Dooley, Chairman of the Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation, was excited for this year being the foundation’s third annual event.

“This is our third annual Coach Bill Dooley Education Foundation Annual Luncheon and we’re here to raise money for the foundation, and our goal is to raise money to endow scholarships for deserving student athletes in the greater Wilmington area.”

Coach Bill Dooley died in 2016, and was known for being the head football coach at UNC, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.