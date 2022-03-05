Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium pits No. 4 Duke against archrival UNC

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — Coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final game in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The Duke Blue Devils take the court against rival North Carolina Tar Heels with tip off scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The pageantry surrounding the game is impossible to miss: Coach K has been the topic of nearly every sports broadcast locally and nationally all week; students started camping out at Krzyzewskiville on Jan. 23; Coach K himself held a pep rally in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

But what drives this rivalry is not the pageantry. It’s the quality of basketball and the high stakes that always come with the game.

