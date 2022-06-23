Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome association seeks volunteers for swim camp

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS), southeastern North Carolina’s Down syndrome association, needs volunteers for iCan Swim Camp August 8th through 12th.

iCan Swim is an adapted swim program for children and adults with Down syndrome and other disabilities.

The week-long camp is at the YWCA Lower Cape Fear and is open to those age 3 and up with Down syndrome or other disabilities.

Slots for swimmers are full and currently on a waitlist.

Coastal BUDS is still seeking volunteers to serve as buddies at the camp.

Volunteers need to be at least 15 years old and comfortable in the water, but no special swim skills are required.

Those interested in volunteering can call 910-742-5204 or visit coastalbuds.org to sign up.