Coastal BUDS dance camp participants show off dance moves in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People with disabilities showed off their best dance moves at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington on Friday.

There were four performances this week, with the culmination of the week-long

iCan Dance Camp hosted by Coastal BUDS which stands for ‘Bringing Up Down Syndrome’.

The shows started off with participants doing solo dances with their buddies, followed by a couple of group choreographed numbers in front of their loved ones.

A total of 30 dancers and 50 volunteers participated in the program.

Jill Degeorge and her dance buddy, Candie Baker said they enjoyed getting to meet new people, as well as learning new dance moves.

“It’s really important for everybody involved, it’s a community, it’s just so exciting, they meet new friends and they get a chance to shine,” said Baker.

“I’m very excited, not nervous, but really so excited to dance,” said Degeorge.

The organization plans to put on a cooking event called “Down to Cook” at the start of the year.

iCan Dance Camp is a week-long program for individuals ages five and up with disabilities.

Dancers learned choreographed routines with the help of ‘iCan Shine’ trained instructors and volunteers.

On the final day of camp, all participants will showcase what they learned in an on-stage performance in front of family and friends.

Coastal BUDS is a regional nonprofit serving those with Down Syndrome, including their families in Southeastern North Carolina.

More information can be found here.