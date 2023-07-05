Coastal BUDS hosting iCan Dance Camp for those with disabilities

Coastal BUDS has announced the dated of their dance camp (Photo: Coastal BUDS)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) is hosting an iCan Dance Camp next month at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.

iCan Dance Camp is a week-long program for individual ages 5 and up with disabilities.

This year’s camp will be from August 21st through the 25th.

Each dancer will learn a choreographed routine with the help of iCan Shine trained instructors and volunteers. On the final day of camp, all participants will showcase what they learned in an on-stage performance.

Registration for the camp is open. Participants must be at least 5 years old and have any diagnosed disability (Down syndrome, autism, ADHD, physical disability, etc.). Registration is available HERE.

Volunteers are also needed for the camp. They must be at least 12 years old, but do not need prior dance experience or experience working with those with disabilities. Training is provided. Volunteers can register HERE.