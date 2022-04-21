Coastal Federation celebrates Earth Day with ‘Work on Wilmington’ at Bradley Creek Elementary

Work on Wilmington is a citywide event that promotes volunteerism throughout several organizations and businesses in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Coastal Federation is participating in Work on Wilmington by organizing a volunteer event at Bradley Creek Elementary School.

Through the Bradley and Hewletts Creek Watershed Restoration Plan, the Federation worked with the school and various partners to install these stormwater reduction projects at the school.

Volunteers will be removing invasive plants, pulling weeds, removing debris, and spreading mulch in the schoolyard rain gardens and wetlands to promote the functionality of the gardens.

The goal of Work on Wilmington is to make Wilmington a better place to live by energizing residents to get their hands dirty and take part in service projects to improve quality of life and practical results.

Coastal Educator Bonnie Mitchell says this is also a great opportunity for folks who are looking for a way to celebrate Earth day, “Not only will we be preventing stormwater runoff from flowing into Hewlett’s Creek, but we will also have great materials and resources for folks on how they can reduce stormwater runoff in their own homes and businesses – continuing the celebration of our Earth every day.” This project is also supported by the Landfall Foundation.

Please meet at Bradley Creek Elementary School on Saturday, April 23 at 8 a.m., and remember to:

Wear boots or shoes that can get wet and muddy (DO NOT wear Tevas, sandals, crocs, sandal/flip flops). If you don’t have boots or shoes that can get muddy, we will have some extra boots you can use.

Wear clothes that can get dirty

Wear/bring sun protection Bring a raincoat if rain is forecast (we will work in light rain)

Bring a water bottle

Bring any medications that you normally take

Water/Gatorade, snacks will be supplied

Gloves and tools will be supplied, but you are welcome to bring your own.

If you are volunteering as part of a team, please list your team/company name.

If you are volunteering for a specific site project please identify it.

You can access the volunteer application by clicking here: https://www.wilmingtonchamber.org/form/view/24096