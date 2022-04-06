Coastal Horizons urges community to stand up and speak out against sexual assault

Photo: WWAY

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and The Rape Crisis Center of Coastal Horizons (RCC) urges the community this month and every month to stand up and speak out against sexual assault to change the culture and attitudes that allow it to continue.

This affects people of every age, race, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, socioeconomic background, and religion and is a devastating abuse of power.

Sexual harassment, assault, and abuse can happen anywhere, including in online spaces. This year’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) theme is Building Safe Online Spaces Together. This is possible when practicing digital consent, intervene when you see harmful content and behaviors, and promote online communities that value respect, inclusion, and safety.

According to statistics, survivors are often isolated from loved ones, friends, or co-workers who might be in the best position to provide support including safe online spaces.

Online communities exist and continue being built that are centered on respect, inclusion, and safety — where harassment, assault, and abuse are taken seriously.

“Not only do we believe that together we can build a safer online world, but we also believe that these values, skills, and actions will create communities that thrive online and offline,” a Coastal Horizons Program Manager stated, “Together we can make a difference to build inclusive, safe, and respectful online spaces.”

Coastal Horizons invites you to join them this April in making respect the norm everywhere, taking action to promote the safety of others, and showing survivors they are believed and supported.

For more information, visit www.supportrcc.org and follow RCC on social media @supportrcc.